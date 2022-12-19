Church band play at scene of Kettering triple murder to support Petherton Court community

Members of Kettering’s Salvation Army played a short concert and said prayers outside the housing complex where a mum and two children were killed.

The band, near neighbours of Petherton Court, wanted to show their support for residents living where Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes, cards and soft toys continue to be left outside the family’s address close to their ground floor flat off Rockingham Road.

Members of the public joined residents and Kettering Salvation Army band at Petherton Court

Messages from school friends from Kettering Park Infant Academy and teddy bears have been left for the two children tragically killed with their mother.

Major Nigel Govier said: “The churches of the town just wanted to support the community in Petherton Court who have to live at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev David Walsh, rector of St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kettering, added: “We are in contact with the Hindu community. We want to remind the people they are not on their own.”

Saju Chelavalel, 52, has been charged with three counts of murder. He was arrested by officers who were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am on Thursday, December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy bears and flowers left at the scene of the triple murder at Petherton Court, Kettering

Officers found Ms Asok, 35, her son Jeeva and daughter Janvi with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and hospital staff all three sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

One resident said: “We are numb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chelavalel will appear at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Flowers left at the scene of the triple murder at Petherton Court, Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for.

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our neighbourhood policing team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”