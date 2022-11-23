Christmas trees on sale from this weekend at Boughton House near Kettering

Boughton House is opening its gates from this weekend selling real Nordmann Fir Christmas Trees.

The house, home to the Duke of Buccleuch, will be offering real Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, tree stands and gifts from Saturday, November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can choose trees from 4ft to 9ft with a selection of smaller potted trees available too.

The Christmas tree event starts this weekend at Boughton House near Kettering

Locally-sourced wreaths will be on offer, alongside Boughton honey, Northamptonshire’s finest local gin and vodka producers, and a selection of decorations from the 18th Century Stableyard Gift Shop.

Boughton’s gardens will also be open for the duration of the Christmas tree event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those visiting at the weekend, gourmet burgers and hot drinks will be available from local company Savannah Catering.

Boughton’s Christmas Tree event will run daily from November 26, 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boughton House in the snow