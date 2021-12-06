Christmas tree recycling scheme could gift £20,000 to Cransley Hospice

A north Northants hospice hopes that households wanting to recycle their real Christmas trees will sign up to help the planet and boost charity coffers.

The Cransley Hospice Trust team are offering to 'tree-cycle' real Christmas trees with the aim of raising an incredible £20,000 in support of hospice care in Kettering and helping other charities and beauty spots in north Northamptonshire.

In January a team will whisk away festive firs for a donation of pre-registered trees from outside houses in NN8, NN9, NN10, NN14, NN15, NN16 and NN29 7 and Earls Barton NN6 0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cransley Hospice will collect your tree for a donation to the charity

Louise Gurney, community fundraising manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said “The wonderful thing about the tree-cycling is that it takes all the hassle out of disposing of your tree.

"The team of Cransley volunteer elves come to you. All the registered trees will be recycled and used locally at the beauty spots in our area.

"Everyone that donates will be making a difference to the patients and families who need the specialist end of life care provided at Cransley Hospice or by the Hospice at Home team, as well as supporting the other local charities and our local beauty spots.”

Donations will be sprinkling the festive cheer even further as 10 per cent of the money raised will be going to other charities, including Northants 4×4 Response who support the emergency and essential services in times of need.

People need to register their tree by January 4 2022

The chippings made from the trees will be used at Sywell Country Park and Fermyn Woods as eco-friendly mulch and some of the trees will be taken to Boughton House Estate for use on their grounds and eco heating system.