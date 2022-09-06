Christmas shows go on sale at The Core in Corby

Potted Panto is coming to The Core, Corby

The Core in Corby has always liked to do Christmas a bit differently to other theatres – and this year is no exception.

Two festive treats are being lined up for families in Corby, with Santa’s Christmas Rescue for the little ones, and Potted Panto for all the family to enjoy.

Taking audiences on a hilarious madcap journey through not one, but seven classic pantomimes, Potted Panto makes a welcome return to Corby from Wednesday, December 7, to Sunday, December 11 December.

And Santa’s Christmas Rescue is a magical, interactive treat for Under 6s, including a very special meet-and-greet after the show, running from Monday, December 12 all the way up to Christmas eve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime, Potted Panto’s dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin’s lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington’s London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball.

It’s all unmissable fun, whether you’re six or 106!

Santa, Ellie, Izzy and Rudolph are all ready for Christmas: the sleigh is ready to fly, the workshop is decorated, the presents are all wrapped, But, Ellie, Izzy and Rudolf are having to embark on a mission to rescue Santa is stuck in the snow. Find out in Santa’s Christmas Rescue!

With a free gift included in every ticket, the show is an unmissable treat to get the festive season underway.