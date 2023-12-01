Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scouts will be delivering people’s Christmas cards around the Kettering and Corby area this year – and despite the rise in inflation, prices have stayed the same as last year.

Leaders, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers and volunteers from groups across the area will take on the annual Scoutpost sorting and delivery service as a fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds will go towards supporting Scouting in the local area – at a cost of just 40p per card.

Blast from the past - Scouts in 2008 in the Scoutpost sorting office/Northants Telegraph

Christine Smith from the Scouts said: “Scoutpost helps raise money for local scout groups who use the money in various ways to subsidise camps so that the experience is available to all, local trips, weekly nights for craft equipment and lots more. We are proud of our opportunity to serve the local community in this way and are pleased that Corby, Gretton and Brigstock and again taking part.”

The service started in 1981 and has taken place every year except for 2020 because of Covid and this year starts on December 1, using special Scoutpost ‘postboxes’ .

People should post their cards by December 13. People should place the money in the Scoutpost post box with their cards. If posting in Burton Latimer people will need to buy Scoutpost stamps available at collection points except Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scouts said that, while they make every effort to deliver cards, they do not always have the necessary tools to find homes for incorrectly addressed cards or where the address is incomplete.

They urged people to make sure they address their cards with the recipient’s name, number of house/name of street, town and postcode (if known).

Towns and villages that can be delivered to are: Barton Seagrave, Braybrooke, Broughton, Brigstock, Burton Latimer, Corby, Cranford, Cransley, Desborough, Geddington, Grafton Underwood, Great Oakley, Gretton, Isham, Kettering, Little Cransley, Little Oakley, Little Stanion, Loddington, Mawsley, Newton, Orlingbury, Orton, Pipewell, Pytchley, Rockingham, Rothwell, Rushton, Stanion, Thrapston Warkton, Weekley and Weldon.

Ms Smith added: “We also – although some leaders keep asking to go – cannot deliver cards for places like New Zealand or Canada!”