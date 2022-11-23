Corby shoppers are set to enjoy a ‘fabulous feast of festive fun’ in the town centre this Christmas with this year's events programme.

The town centre team’s Christmas events programme, this year, includes a traditional Santa’s grotto, Santa’s sleigh and real reindeer, free craft workshops, festive walkabout characters and live music.

The usual Christmas trees and decorations can be expected throughout the town centre and, taking pride of place in Corporation Street, will be the return of the giant illuminated ‘Happy Santa’.

Corby's Christmas tree in Willow Place 2021

There will also be a snow family in Willow Place, which is ‘perfect for a seasonal selfie shot’. Look out for the selfie competition and the chance to win a prize.

Santa’s Grotto will be open on Saturday, December 10, Sunday, December 11, Saturday, December 17, Sunday, December 18 and Friday, December 23, from 11am to 4pm. Admission is £3 per child to include an age-appropriate gift. No booking required but be prepared to wait as he’s very popular.

The town centre will also be welcoming back its real reindeer complete with Santa’s sleigh. They’ll be in Queen’s Square on Saturday, December 17, from 11am to 2pm.

In the run-up to Christmas, Saturday visitors will be entertained by a cast of walkabout characters and street performers as well as live music performances. They’ll also be able to join in with community carols on Saturday, December 11, at 1pm outside McDonald’s.

The giant illuminated ‘Happy Santa’ in 2020

Children will be able to make a ceramic Christmas decoration on Sunday, December 11, or a Christmas pudding pom pom on Sunday, December 18 at the free children’s Christmas craft workshops. The craft workshops will operate on a walk-in basis from 11am to 2pm at 53 Corporation Street, Corby, while stocks last. No booking is required.

As part of the Christmas festivities, and to support local businesses, North Northamptonshire Council will be offering free parking on Saturday, December 3, Saturday, December 10, and Saturday, December 17, in Corby Victoria Place and Parklands Gateway.