Choir Mourns Loss of its President

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said "We were all deeply saddened when we first heard about David’s illness at the start of this year though during our recent conversations, David’s energy and spirit continued to shine through.

"As our President he was an inspiration to us all at NMVC and he leaves a hole which will be incredibly difficult to fill. Our thoughts and prayers of course go out to David’s wife, Mary, and their family."

NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell, added "This is a mighty loss to Northamptonshire and to Northampton Male Voice Choir. David was one of life’s genuine and true Gentlemen and a generous supporter of the arts in and around Northamptonshire.

David Laing with his wife, Mary