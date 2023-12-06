Chinese restaurant and takeaway re-opens on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate
A Chinese restaurant and takeaway has re-opened on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate.
A re-opening event for Wokswagon in Charter Court was held last week (Wednesday, November 29).
The event was attended by the mayor of Corby, Cllr Leanne Buckingham, who cut the ribbon and leader of the town council, Cllr Mark Pengelly.
Wokswagon was recently taken over by Corby business man Yuqin Chen.
Mr Chen owns the successful Ya Hao restaurant based in Rockingham Road.
He says he has invested heavily in Wokswagon since taking ownership because he wants to make Wokswagon a ‘five star hygiene rating just like Ya Hao’.
He said: “We noticed the takeaway had closed down and have totally refurbished it.
“We were pleased to have the grand opening today with mayor Leanne Buckingham cutting the ribbon.”
Cllr Buckingham said: “I have enjoyed the food at Ya Hao and was really pleased to see Mr Chen had re-opened the takeaway in my ward and I am happy with the service he provided to his customers in the past.”
Town council leader Mark Pengelly said: “It’s great that local businessman Mr Chen has opened another takeaway in the town. I wish him all the best.”
Wokswagon offers a takeaway and a delivery service. Visit their Facebook page for more information.