Children’s Thai boxing group based in Chapel Gym in Corby benefits from £2,000 grant

The Chapel Gym in Corby has received £2,000 from local councillor David Sims. Image: The Chapel Gym

More than 50 children have benefited from martial arts equipment thanks to the council’s Member Empowerment Fund.

During the summer, Councillor David Sims (Lab, Corby Rural) allocated two thousand pounds of his fund to the Spirit of Siam Fight Academy

based at the Chapel Gym, Corby.

Den Palmer, head coach at the Spirit of Siam, has been providing free Thai boxing sessions twice a week for young children in Corby. Noticing that some of the parents were struggling to pay the small class fee, six years ago Den decided to offer his time and expertise for no charge. Many of the children do not participate in other sports, and the opportunity to learn a martial art can be life-changing.

Den said: “It’s not just the physical benefits in martial arts, but things like an increase in self-esteem, self-confidence, and respect for others. The kids alas become part of the Siam family giving them a positive sense of belonging.”

As one of the largest charitable gyms in the county, the Chapel Gym works in close partnership with the Spirit of Siam and have been delighted to provide the facility and the equipment to enable their inspiring work to flourish.

Reverend Paul Frost, chair of trustees, said: “Under Den Palmer, the Spirit of Siam, quietly gets on with serving the young people of Corby without seeking any accolades. As a gym we’re delighted that we can provide better equipment for them because of this much-needed donation.

Councillor Sims stated, “I have visited the Thai boxing sessions on numerous occasions to observe the activities first-hand. After engaging with several young participants, I was truly impressed by their stories and the transformations in their lives. I am delighted to support this charity, as its services are crucial to the health and wellbeing of these young people, providing them with the tools to foster a successful future.

"My donation has been used to purchase pads and a timer, thereby enhancing the training experience for all these young individuals.”

Den added: “We previously made the mistake of using budget equipment, which did not last. This donation has enabled us to acquire high-quality pads that will benefit the young people for many years to come.”

The North Northamptonshire Council Member Empowerment Fund allocates each councillor with funding for small community-based projects in North Northamptonshire.

The Chapel Gym is a charity aiming to change lives for the better by offering the potential to improve physical, mental, and spiritual health. Founded by St John’s Church, Corby, it has been running for over 7 years in the Church of the Epiphany building.