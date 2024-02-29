Children's hospice urges its Northamptonshire supporters to give smiles, not chocolate this Easter
Around 80 per cent of those cared for at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People can’t eat Easter eggs because of the complex medical conditions they have.
This year the charity is asking people in Northamptonshire to consider donating a virtual gift of a smile instead of Easter eggs.
The donations, in lieu of chocolate, will help to create memories that will last a lifetime for the 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses that Rainbows supports, including Northants youngsters.
Anne-Marie Rosak, head of hospice and community services – deputy executive nurse, at Rainbows, said: “We have the most incredible supporters and we really do appreciate, and are grateful for, all of the wonderful things that are donated to us.
"But sadly, treats such as chocolate are not suitable for most of the children and young people that access Rainbows.
“This is due to Dysphagia which is the medical term for difficulty swallowing.
"Those that access Rainbows with Dysphagia will often be tube fed through a nasogastric tube or gastrostomy straight into their stomach, meaning treats such as chocolate are not suitable.
“But a virtual gift of a smile could make the world of difference.
"It could help fund our play team to provide arts and crafts fun and learning or it could pay towards the care of a baby, child or young person being looked after by one of our care team, as well as so many other things.”
To buy a gift of a smile visit rainbows.co.uk/donate/buy-gifts or ebay.co.uk/itm/234143746344