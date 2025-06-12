Children’s home conversion in Northamptonshire town approved despite objections

A large family home will be turned into a children’s home for up to six young people with learning disabilities despite requests from residents to throw out the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, submitted by Blossom Children’s Homes Limited, will transform the property at the end of Brambleside, a Thrapston cul-de-sac.

The plans received 20 objections from members of the public and calls for refusal at the planning meeting, held on Wednesday (June 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to blueprints, the development will include part conversion of the existing garage to create a sensory room and use the existing annexe as a play room. No external alterations to the home are required.

The application site comprises a large, detached, two-storey dwelling located to the northeast end of Brambleside, Thrapston. (Image: Google Maps)

Local resident Adrian Derry raised concerns over the level of parking provided for the children’s home, as well as worries that the size of the parking spaces on the driveway were too small.

He also spoke about the disruption the potential noise from the home could create: “If the council won’t act pre-emptively, residents will be left bearing the consequences and forced into constant complaint and confrontation.”

Cllr Craig Wheeler, speaking on behalf of Thrapston Town Council, asked planning members if their decision could be deferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “Thrapston Town Council formally echoes the concerns of many residents who have expressed strong objections to the proposal, primarily based on the unsuitability of its location.

Councillors attended their first planning meeting since many new faces were appointed to the committee after the May elections. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

“This is not about opposing the principle of care provision. Thrapston is a welcoming and supportive town. This is about ensuring that any such development is delivered in a location where it works for the service users, for the care staff and for the wider community.”

Documents state the property will have three carers working on a rota basis to look after the children, who will be aged between seven and 17.

Shift changeover is also planned to take place between 12 to 12.30pm to avoid busy commuting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior manager at Blossom Children’s Homes, Jack Woods, said: “We understand that there may be some anxieties linked to the opening of a children’s home in the area, I hope to make some assurances.

“The children we care for have complex needs, but not in the sense of anti-social or criminal behaviour, and they will always be supported by adults in the home to access the community safely.

“We do not anticipate there to be increased traffic in the area outside of what a typical family would require for the size of the home.

"Children who are placed in residential care settings deserve to live in an environment that is in keeping with what we would describe as a ‘typical family’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police also noted that the applicant has a ‘proven track record’ of delivering ‘satisfactory’ children’s homes within North Northants.

Planning committee members decided to grant approval to the plans, with just one councillor voting against the home.