Children with SEND enjoy free day at Corby fun fair

By Callum Faulds
Published 16th May 2024, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Families of children with special educational needs were delighted to attend Stevens Fun Fair in Corby yesterday for their ‘freedom of the fair’ day.

Whenever the fair is in town, they run a freedom of the fair day which gives children with special educational needs a chance to enjoy the fair for free.

On the day, always the second Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm, rides as well as candy floss and drinks are all free. They also turn down the music for the children who may have a hard time with loud noises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local mum Kerrie said: “I’ve got two SEND children and this is the second year we’ve been here. What an amazing day, there’s not much else I can say it’s absolutely amazing.

Stevens Fun Fair are here in Corby until Sunday and are open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 1pm to 9pm on weekendsStevens Fun Fair are here in Corby until Sunday and are open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 1pm to 9pm on weekends
Stevens Fun Fair are here in Corby until Sunday and are open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 1pm to 9pm on weekends

“With not too many people and the lowness of the music, it is brilliant.”

Another local mum, Tina, said: “I thank Stevens Fair for putting this on for the children, it’s been brilliant and all the children have had a great day, thank you.”

Chris Davis, who runs the fair with Charmaine Stevens and John Guess, said: “We’ve been doing this for about 30 years and we’ve been coming to Corby for at least 70 years. We’ve got such a good connection with the people of Corby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When it’s open to the public, it’s a bit overwhelming for some of the kids. When you see the look on their faces it’s worthwhile.”

In attendance yesterday was Cllr Barbara Jenney and Cllr Mark Pengelly.

Cllr Jenney said: “It’s been a phenomenal day. The generosity of the fair people has been brilliant.

“Everything is free. Speaking to the families, the excitement was immense, the generosity is phenomenal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Pengelly said: “Stevens have had this day for years and they allow free ride candy floss and drinks which shows their commitment to the town. I’d like to thank them and all the staff for giving their time for this special day.”

Stevens Fun Fair are in Corby until Sunday and are open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 1pm to 9pm on weekends.

During the week they run a ‘crazy price hour’ between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Related topics:Corby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.