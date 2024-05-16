Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families of children with special educational needs were delighted to attend Stevens Fun Fair in Corby yesterday for their ‘freedom of the fair’ day.

Whenever the fair is in town, they run a freedom of the fair day which gives children with special educational needs a chance to enjoy the fair for free.

On the day, always the second Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm, rides as well as candy floss and drinks are all free. They also turn down the music for the children who may have a hard time with loud noises.

Local mum Kerrie said: “I’ve got two SEND children and this is the second year we’ve been here. What an amazing day, there’s not much else I can say it’s absolutely amazing.

“With not too many people and the lowness of the music, it is brilliant.”

Another local mum, Tina, said: “I thank Stevens Fair for putting this on for the children, it’s been brilliant and all the children have had a great day, thank you.”

Chris Davis, who runs the fair with Charmaine Stevens and John Guess, said: “We’ve been doing this for about 30 years and we’ve been coming to Corby for at least 70 years. We’ve got such a good connection with the people of Corby.

“When it’s open to the public, it’s a bit overwhelming for some of the kids. When you see the look on their faces it’s worthwhile.”

In attendance yesterday was Cllr Barbara Jenney and Cllr Mark Pengelly.

Cllr Jenney said: “It’s been a phenomenal day. The generosity of the fair people has been brilliant.

“Everything is free. Speaking to the families, the excitement was immense, the generosity is phenomenal.”

Cllr Pengelly said: “Stevens have had this day for years and they allow free ride candy floss and drinks which shows their commitment to the town. I’d like to thank them and all the staff for giving their time for this special day.”

Stevens Fun Fair are in Corby until Sunday and are open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 1pm to 9pm on weekends.