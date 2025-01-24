Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Further arrests have been made in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB) by children and young people in Corby town centre.

Incidents have been reported across the town centre, with many taking place in the Corporation Street, Queen’s Square and George Street, near the Cube and cinema areas.

In response, Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team has been carrying out hotspot patrols, with uniformed and plain clothes officers taking action against those carrying out ASB as it happens.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “So far nine young people have been arrested and dealt with for matters including assaults, burglary, criminal damage and failure to comply with a dispersal order.

“Most have received Youth Offending Service referrals to address their behaviour, and two are still going through the courts process – a 17-year-old boy charged with two assaults and criminal damage, and a 12-year-old girl charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.”

Police officers and town centre security staff have been working together to ensure as many incidents as possible are logged to enable a ‘targeted’ response, including identifying those responsible.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Keely Cox said: “We know there’s a lot of concern within Corby about these issues in the town centre, and I want to offer reassurance that we’re working closely with partners and retailers to take action and provide support.

“We know not all incidents are reported to us, so working with the security team allows us to build a really accurate picture of what’s happening, where, and when, so we can put our officers right where they need to be to prevent and detect offending.

“This approach is also helping us identify those responsible so appropriate action can be taken against them. We’re also working with the local authority and other partners to ensure appropriate safeguarding measures are in place, tenancy agreements are kept to, and support is offered where it is needed.”

More than 30 young people have so far been identified as being involved in the ASB, which has included criminal damage to businesses and street furniture, and assaults against shop staff.

A Section 35 Dispersal Order was used in the town centre on January 7, to help prevent further crime and anti-social behaviour. The measure was also successfully used in October and November.

As well as the deterrent and enforcement action being taken, the Northants Police is working with community partners to arrange activities such as boxing and football sessions for young people.

Monthly meetings are also taking place with town centre businesses and other stakeholders, including the local authority and ASB experts.

Sgt Cox added: “Corby is a town with a big heart and a real sense of right and wrong, and we’re committed to making sure those intent on causing trouble are both held accountable and helped to move away from offending in the future. Our focus won’t waver, and if they persist, they can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

Report non-emergency incidents to 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at

Contact the Corby NPT by emailing [email protected].