Children and staff evacuated from Corby school

A Corby secondary school has evacuated its campus today (Friday) with parents being asked to collect their children from the site.

Children at Corby Business Academy had been evacuated after being told it was a fire drill - but they were not allowed back into the building and waited for an hour outside.

All of the pupils have been accounted for.

Corby Business Academy - file picture

A statement on the school's website said: "School evacuation - Dear parents and carers, you may or not be aware that there has been a school evacuation.

"We are waiting for external inspectors to clarify the status of re entry into the building.

"Please rest assured that all students have been accounted for and their exit of the building was exemplary.

"Furthermore communications will follow as we know more."

One parent had been messaged by their child to say that they had been evacuated - an hour later she saw the whole school standing outside on the astroturf, later being contacted to collect her daughter.

Another parent had been reassured by the message that the children were all safe and said he believed the reason was a gas leak.