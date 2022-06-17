Child robbed at knifepoint in Corby

The incident happened in Kingswood Park

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a child was robbed of his scooter at knifepoint in a Corby park.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident in Kingswood Park in Alberta Close that involved an 11-year-old victim.

The boy was pushing his electric scooter through the park between 3.20pm and 3.30pm on Sunday (June 12) when a group shouted at him before one of them pulled out a knife and demanded the scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy handed it over and two of the group rode off on it.

All the of the gang are believed to be aged between 12 and 16 years old. One was wearing a black tracksuit and a balaclava, while two were wearing grey tracksuits.

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000336157.