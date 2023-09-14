Watch more videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police is making strides to make people more aware of child exploitation, and has revealed the facts alongside a new campaign to raise awareness to the growing issue.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) report published in July highlighted national data for child sexual exploitation (CSE) flagged offences, with Northamptonshire set at 31.3 per 100,000 population, higher than national rate of 30.0.

Since the pandemic the numbers of children who are being exploited is on the rise and almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

‘I’m Being Exploited’, a short film was launched today by the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) and produced in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police

A spokesperson from Northamptonshire Police said: ”Thankfully most children and young people living in Northamptonshire will not be criminally or sexually exploited.

"That said, we know that there are likely to be much higher numbers than those captured within police data.”

There were 43 cases of child criminal exploitation (CCE) in the 22-23 financial year, a 95 per cent increase compared to the prior year.

However, this increase is said by the authorities to be a good thing as it demonstrates that more exploited children are being identified. Many victims remain quiet on the issue, and so can be hidden in the community, something the campaign hopes to rectify.

Darby House, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner headquarters

A document was published on September 1 from the Department of Education titled ‘Keeping Children Safe in Education’, which notes that CCE and CSE are ‘forms of abuse that occur where an individual or group takes advantage of an imbalance in power to coerce, manipulate or deceive a child into taking part in sexual or criminal activity, in exchange for something the victim needs or wants.’

Detective chief inspector Jen Castle, the Northamptonshire Police lead for child safeguarding said: "Any child can be targeted for exploitation, whoever they are, wherever they live.

“Exploiters are manipulators. They groom children and young people, make them feel special, befriend them, and gain their trust, sometimes buying them gifts or treats.

"Often the children themselves don’t realise they are a victim of exploitation until they are in too deep, or they may feel ashamed, embarrassed, or too afraid to tell anyone what’s happening.

"They may feel things have spiralled out of control, or they could have drug debts, or threatened with violence, keeping them bonded to their abuser.

"We are looking to support children, not criminalise wherever possible.”

Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) in conjunction with Northants Police has launched a new short film ‘more aimed at parents rather than children’ to raise awareness of the growing issue of child exploitation.

Jenny Coles, chair of the NSCP said: “Across the UK the issue of child exploitation is considered to be a growing child protection concern, it’s important that we highlight this to parents so they can be on the look-out for the signs, some of which are shown in the film.

"Young people who are caught up in this type of activity often do not see themselves as victims, as those who are exploiting them make them feel important, respected and looked after.

“Most children are safe and won’t be criminally or sexually exploited, but we can’t ignore that child exploitation is happening here in Northamptonshire and is increasing.”This new film gives us the opportunity to raise awareness to parents that this could happen to their child, to think about the signs, and to know that help is available.

"We are really pleased with the result and hope that people really engage with it.”

