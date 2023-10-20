Chief Nursing Officer for England awards for KGH staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexandra Woodley, Carly Cooney, Corinna Clarke, and Gwen Linden, have all been given Chief Nursing Officer for England Healthcare Support Worker Awards.

They were presented with their awards yesterday, October 18, by KGH’s Chief Nursing Officer, Jayne Skippen, and Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Nursing Officer, Yvonne Higgins, on behalf of Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May.

Alexandra Woodley, who works on Deene B, was nominated for her compassion and the way she encourages her colleagues to work together for patients. Her nomination included the words: “Alex's true compassion, teamwork and commitment has come through like no other. She has really taken on a role of supporting her junior colleagues and making sure their work is done to a high standard. Alex is absolutely dedicated to excellence and embraces anything and everything. You can tell she loves her job and gives exceptional care to patients.”.

Carly, Corinna, Alexandra and Gwen (centre) with Jayne (far L) and Yvonne (far R) and colleagues.

Carly Cooney was nominated by her colleagues in the Paediatric Emergency Department for the quality of care she delivers. Her nomination included the words: “Carly is enthusiastic, engaging and always positive. Carly actively assists new healthcare support workers with their learning and is a great mentor to those who are new to the department. Carly is always reassuring and passionate about the care she provides for our patients. “

Corinna Clarke was nominated by her colleagues in the Emergency Department for her compassion. Her nomination included the words: “Corinna is always approachable and goes out of her way to support her colleagues by flexing around the department, producing new and innovative documentation for new starters and attending inductions to ease the transition into role. She is a pleasure to have on the team and to work with.”

Gwen Linden was nominated by colleagues in the Middleton Assessment Unit for her dedication to delivering care with respect and dignity. Her nomination included the words: “Gwen is always cheerful and has a positive attitude. She goes out of her way to seek new knowledge and share this with the wider team, ensuring processes and practices are the best they can be for patients and their families. Working with her is a delight as she ensures she comes to other bays to offer help and always checks on us on the night shift and keeps our spirits going.”.

KGH’s Chief Nursing Officer Jayne Skippen said: “Each of these nominations have been read and judged personally by the Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May, and only a few are awarded each year.

“Receiving the award is a great achievement for Alexandra, Carly, Corinna and Gwen and they should be very proud. The work they do, day in and day out, has been recognised at a national level.”

KGH Chief Executive Deborah Needham said: “It is 33 years since I trained as a nurse but I still feel it is part of me and I am thrilled to see our healthcare support workers getting the recognition they deserve from the Chief Nursing Officer for England.