Chief Constable Nick Adderley says he is “not a fan” of e-scooters despite their increasing popularity across Northamptonshire.

Ministers announced plans to legalise private electric-powered scooters in April while council-led trials for rented versions in the county is set to enter a third year after being launched in 2020 as an eco-friendly way of travelling short distances.

Safety compaigners want the machines to be banned over their misuse while transport minister Grant Shapps earlier this year revealed two deaths connected with the Voi rented scooters during the Northampton trials.

Mr Adderley was quizzed about e-scooters during a live Facebook Q&A, fielding questions from the public, and confessed: “I’m not a fan.

“We’ve had a number of incidents were people have been injured or even killed in the county on electric scooters and we've got to keep feeding it back.

“We will wait for the evaluation because we do need to look at what they call at a different modal shift, how we can reduce congestion and how people can legitimately go about their business using e-scooters.

“I'm working at a national level with the Department for Transport to see what more we can do to tighten up on the legislation.

“So, watch this space. We'll see how long the pilot's going to last and we’ll feed in regularly to the council.”

The current Voi e-scooter trial in Northamptonshire is due to be reviewed in November after being extended for a further eight months earlier this year.

Mr Adderley also warned that owners of private e-scooters would continue to be prosecuted for breaking driving laws.

He added: “If you ride one of those on the road then you need in insurance and you need to follow the rules. If not, you are liable to prosecution same as any other car and motorcycle.”Northamptonshire Police sent a report to the coroner after a 21-year-old e-scooter rider died in December 2021, four days after suffering a leg injury in a collision with a car in Northampton.

An inquest in Northampton last year heard 75-year-old Philip Jones died days after attempting to move a dumped Voi scooter from the path of his mobility vehicle in Kingsthorpe in October 2020.

Coroner Anne Pember ruled Mr Jones’ death was accidental although his brother, Dennis, told the inquest it was “completely avoidable”.

He added: “If he didn’t have to get off to move the scooter, I believe he would still be here today.”

Voi trials began in Northampton in September 2020 and were extended to Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden in early 2021.

The National Federation of the Blind has voiced safety concerns and in May claimed it was already aware of 17 deaths linked to e-scooters nationally since 2019.

Campaigner Sarah Gayton said: “Grant Shapps needs to immediately take action shut down the trials and do an immediate U-turn on his policy to legalise private e-scooters.

“It is very clear these machines are not safe for riders or for pedestrians.”