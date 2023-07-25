News you can trust since 1897
Chester House to earnestly welcome theatre production of 'magical' Oscar Wilde comedy this August

Doors open at 5.30pm
By William Carter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

The Chester House Estate will play host to a production of Oscar Wilde’s ‘finest and most eccentric romantic comedy’ this summer with a production of The Importance of Being Earnest.

On August 17, the Irchester attraction will welcome the Chapterhouse Theatre Company at 6.30pm.

A spokesman for Chapterhouse Theatre Company said: “Picnic with family and friends and enjoy Wilde’s hilarious tale of double lives and mistaken identities, presented with both wit and style in the country’s most beautiful outdoor venues as you experience magical theatre in magical surroundings.”

The Importance of Being Earnest is one of the most renowned comedies from playwright Oscar Wilde, telling the tale of Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, with each attempting to win the hearts of young women who claim to be capable of loving men only named Ernest.

Adult entry is £18, and children from three to six can gain admittance for £12. Under-twos go free.

Tickets can be booked here.

