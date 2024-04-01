Chester House ‘Roman’ rollercoaster ride to take visitors on ‘ride of their lives’
It’s seen 10,000 years of human activity and now one of the county’s showpiece tourist attractions, Chester House Estate, is set to take visitors on a journey back in time – on a rollercoaster.
Funding will be invested into an educational thrill ride at the council-owned complex near Irchester.
Fields between Chester House and the river have been earmarked for the Roman chariot racing-themed ride ‘Mercury Maximus’ after the Roman god of speed and the famous ‘circus’.
World-leading rollercoaster manufacturer Habens Risu Ltd has been commissioned to produce the initial designs that will combine sights, sounds and even historic smells.
Dr Yuve Binhad, CEO of Risu, said: “The Chester House Estate is a place where through education, learning and enjoyment they can appreciate Northamptonshire's outstanding heritage.
"We will deliver a quality, unique and sustainable educational offering with our Mercury Maximus ride. We will take you back in time using state-of-the-art technology including hologram projections of actors depicting roles of senators to slaves, centurions to Caesar.”
Ultra safe carbon fibre chariot pods will be covered with thin wood slats and leather for authenticity – combining passenger protection with sleek aesthetics.
Dr Binhad added: “The beauty of the digital tech is we can change the scenarios so it’s immersive and as historically accurate as possible as well as being incredibly exciting.”
Already nick-named ‘Nene-Hur’ due to its waterside location, the structure will be built using eco-friendly techniques successful in Florida’s swamp lands famed for its theme parks.
Due to much of the Chester House Estate being a a scheduled monument – a nationally important archaeological site or historic building, given protection against unauthorised change – the new ride cannot use the site of the Roman town of Irchester.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “They say life is like a rollercoaster and we can’t wait to open the latest addition to the Chester House Estate. At every twist and turn, visitors will be taken on the ride of their lives - experiencing the history of the site in a completely new way.
“The exact details of the ride are being kept top secret for now and I am looking forward to seeing the end result - it certainly will be an experience for thrill seekers and I, personally, will be front of the queue when the ride opens!”