Historic Chester House Estate will be welcoming an exhibition of local artists to the complex’s Threshing Barn as part of the month-long Northants Open Studios 2023 arts festival.

Northants Open Studios supports artists - potters, oil painters, sculptors, textile artists, jewellery makers and photographers - showcase their work during September.

Nine artists will be showing work in a wide range of work at the venue from Friday, September 15, to Sunday September 17.

Kettering artist Jack Watto, one of the exhibitors, said: “Northants Open Studios holds a special place in the artistic landscape and we are all thrilled to show our work in such a unique and nationally significant heritage site. We have a wide diversity of artistic backgrounds and styles and look forward to chatting to visitors about our art.”

Since relaunching in 2020, Northants Open Studios (NOS) has brought together an ever growing number of talented artists and last year welcomed more than 12,500 people, with more than 2,800 people visiting the central exhibition – generating more than £32,000 in sales for artists.

Katie Boyce, director and organiser of NOS, said: “Chester House Estate is a real supporter of culture and history and we’re very grateful for them hosting this exhibition during our month long event of galleries and exhibition spaces across the county, celebrating art in Northamptonshire.”

The exhibition will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm each day.