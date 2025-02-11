Chester House Estate handed 'Learning Outside the Classroom' accolade for its quality of education

Bosses at the Chester House Estate are ‘delighted’ to have been given a national award for the quality of its education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction has been awarded a Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) quality education badge, which recognises educators for their unique and inspiring programmes, alongside other leading educational providers in the country.

Chester House’s learning department provides curriculum aligned school trips to encourage students to connect with local history. The award allows it to be more visible to schools looking to organise educational visits, as the Department for Education’s guidance recommends that schools look for the LOtC Quality Badge when choosing external providers of education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We are delighted to be able to add yet another award to our collection, recognising the excellent opportunities at The Chester House Estate.

Cllr Helen Howell is 'delighted' at Chester House Estate's Learning Outside the Classroom award

"This quality badge is brilliant recognition for our learning department, being one of only seven locations in Northamptonshire that hold the award - and one of only two museums.

"Teachers coming to our trips know that they’re receiving a high-quality education offer, that not only aligns with the national curriculum but also emphasises the safety of our programmes.

“Our upcoming learning programme is our ‘Farm to Fork’ spring workshop - engaging learners in how to care for lambs and where their food comes from and I would urge schools and educational providers to take a look at the Chester House Estate website to find out more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chester House Estate provides onsite trips, outreach visits and a range of home education and scout group visits to explore its unique heritage.

Last year the estate launched its loan box option, allowing schools to borrow a box of artefacts for a half-term to enrich their learning in their own classrooms.

Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “We have always strived to ensure that the Chester House Estate embedded into the community. This recognition is a symbol of this work and we have a range of learning programmes that run throughout the year with a focus on history, geography and archaeology, including our award-winning Irchester Field School."