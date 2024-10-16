Chester House Estate confirms full Halloween line-up for spooky fun this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Carve’ out some time this Halloween and take a visit to the Chester House Estate as the site’s popular Halloween experience returns for 2024.

The spooky line-up for this year has been released, packed full of favourites from previous years, alongside some new additions to keep the whole family entertained.

Across the week, there will be different themed days and activities, including creepy critters, pumpkin carving and birds of prey shows.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader for North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Halloween is always a special time for the team on site, with the site having opened three years ago near Halloween.

A villain ball is taking place at the Chester House Estate

“This year, we are going bigger and better, with the traditional Halloween activities pumpkin carving and lots of spooky surprises, alongside some new additions like fantastic bird of prey shows and our Autumn Food Festival.

"I am sure there will be a real atmosphere and I would encourage everyone to head over to the Chester House Estate’s new website to find out more and book your tickets.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: ““The team are always striving to improve the offering on site and making sure that all visitors are catered for which is why this year, there will be ‘quiet hours’ every day so visitors with additional needs can come along and take part.”

The estate is renowned for its SEND-friendly sessions, this year expanding to have a ‘quiet hour’ every day of their programme where individuals can carve and paint pumpkins, enjoy the scarecrow trail and take part in the costume competition. There is also a SEND slot for the Creepy Critters event on Monday, October 28.

Pumpkin carving is back at the Chester House Estate this October

Here’s the full line-up for the week:

Saturday, October 26 - Thursday, October 31: Spooky Halloween Passport

Take part in pumpkin carving and painting, with special toolkits and paint pens to keep the mess at bay.

Included in the £6.99 passport, children aged two to 12 can take part in a scarecrow trail around the spooky woods, and a costume competition will take place to find the best Halloween outfit

Monday, October 28: Creepy Critter Show

Perfect for kids with curious minds, this unique event offers the chance to meet and greet some of nature's creepiest creatures. From snakes to spiders to scorpions, an expert animal handler will guide you through fascinating facts and thrilling stories about these critters

Tuesday, October 29: Falconry Day

Fly high this Halloween with the bird of prey shows at The Chester House Estate. Watch live demonstrations of falcons, hawks, and owls in flight, and learn fascinating facts about the birds from experienced falconers

Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31: Villain Ball

From hocus pocus, to maleficent, to aurora - come and meet your favourite villains and princesses at the Villain Ball. Take part in games, activities, and dress up competitions

Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2: Murder Mystery evenings

Back by popular demand – a night for over-18s solving ghost hunt and wizarding murder mysteries. With a two-course meal included, it’s a great treat for a birthday, hen do or celebration this November.

Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3: Autumn Food Festival

Indulge in autumn food and drink from local suppliers and live music at the weekend-long food festival