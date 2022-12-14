People local to the Irchester and Wellingborough area will have the opportunity to see more than 40 tractors as they depart from Chester House Estate for a tour around the county on a 16-mile round trip in support of Mind and Irthlingborough food bank.

People will be admitted from 4pm on December 19 and can meander through the estate, viewing hulking farming machinery (some of which dressed in Christmas decor) and enjoying a minced pie and mulled wine before the tractors depart at 6.30pm, returning a few hours later.

The evening will be free for those wishing to attend, with on-site parking also available at no cost.

The Chester House Estate hosts plenty of events through the year

Irthlingborough food bank is one of many that have been leaned on by locals in the area as the cost of living crisis takes its toll during the winter months. It’s entirely volunteer-led, and supports ‘anyone that is in genuine need’ of food provisions, meaning the event could have a big impact on those in need.

Mind is a national charity which provides support for those experiencing struggles with mental health, but has locations in Wellingborough, Kettering, and Rushden that Mowerman Garden Machinery and Chester House Estate will be supporting.

Chester House Estate is fresh from its win at the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022, claiming the Excellence Hero Award. It has played host to plenty of events this autumn and winter, and with Mowerman Garden Machinery departing from the attraction this is undoubtedly one of the less conventional activities to take place there.

More information can be found by contacting 01933 274410 or [email protected]

