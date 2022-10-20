The Chester House Estate is celebrating three awards in the past month as it approaches one year since opening.

The £15 million attraction in Irchester secured two awards at the Heritage Forum Annual Awards, which were best special project (completed over five years) for restoring the Chester House Estate and the people’s choice award, as voted for by the public.

There was also success at the recent Northants Life awards when they won the best day out in Northamptonshire award.

The Chester House Estate has had a successful run in 2022

The estate is also a finalist at the Northamptonshire Excellence Awards as best new business, recently won an award for best conservation project presented by the Wellingborough Civic Society and next week will receive an award from the CPRE Northamptonshire Town and Country in recognition of the heritage restoration project.

Situated on the banks of the River Nene, the Chester House Estate opened to the public in October 2021 following extensive restoration and regularly hosts events, including an upcoming Halloween-themed week from October 22 until October 30.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northants Council which owns the estate, said: “I am so proud of the team and everything that has been achieved at the Chester House Estate and these three awards really are the icing on the cake, we were up against some tough competition but it is great to get the recognition the estate and team deserve.

“We know how hard the team have worked, and for us to receive this public recognition is a testament to the estate.

"The awards are all down to the leadership, vision, energy and passion of everyone involved and I would like to personally thank our amazing staff and volunteers.

“If you haven’t visited the Chester House Estate yet, I really would encourage you to do and see this award-winning tourist attraction.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “Since the site opened to the public last October, it has gone from strength to strength, including this recent award success.

"We are extremely proud of everything that it represents - it is such an important asset, not just for the people of North Northants but also for visitors to the area.”

