Cherry Lane Podington garden centre holding its award-winning Sensory Santa event again

Garden centre Podington by Cherry Lane is hosting its award-winning Sensory Santa event once again this year.

The special event is for families whose children may find a traditional meeting with Father Christmas overwhelming.

Taking place on December 13 at the garden centre in Podington High Street, Sensory Santa has been designed for children who are sensitive to noise, crowds and bright lighting.

Last year’s Sensory Santa event at Cherry Lane Podington

By creating a quiet, calm environment in which they feel comfortable, children can enjoy meeting Santa in person and take part in sight, sound, smell and touch activities.

The event will also include a Christmas sensory story with festive smells, lights, snow machine, music and textures, which is signed throughout.

The Sensory Santa event was presented with a silver national gardening industry award by Garden Trade News (GTN) last year.

GTN’s Greatest Christmas Awards recognise the people behind garden centre retailing during the busy festive period, showcasing great new ideas alongside talent, teamwork and retailing excellence.

The event is being run for Cherry Lane by Karen Harvey, a children’s entertainment expert and qualified storyteller, who specialises in supporting children with additional needs.

Karen Harvey, host of Sensory Santa, said: “These events are important to enable everyone to make memories and share the magic of Christmas together with an experience that is enjoyable for all.

"I am really looking forward to being back with Sensory Santa and sharing this special sensory event with families at Cherry Lane.”

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We are really pleased to be hosting our award-winning Sensory Santa event at Cherry Lane Podington for the third year running.

"Christmas itself and a visit to Santa’s Grotto can be a very overwhelming experience and we are pleased to be able to put on this event which will allow families to be together and get in the festive spirit in a way that is comfortable for them.”

Tickets for Sensory Santa cost £13.99 per child and £9.99 per adult, which includes breakfast, entertainment and a gift.

Tickets can be purchased on the Cherry Lane website, but spaces are limited so early booking is advised.