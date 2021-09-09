Chelsea's Angels' Wellingborough fundraiser to boost charity's work for children with cancer

A charity set up to honour the dying wish of an Irthlingborough three-year-old will return to their fundraising efforts 'to help poorly children' with a sale in Wellingborough.

Chelsea Knighton would have celebrated her 16th birthday today (September 9) but her life was cut short by neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

Heartbroken mum Emma Knighton and her cousin Michelle Tomkins from Wellingborough set up Chelsea’s Angels in February 2010, raising thousands of pounds to support children living with cancer, and their families providing happiness boxes.To mark Chelsea's Angels' tenth anniversary, the charity founders had hoped to run a year-long fundraising campaign but Covid-19 put their plans on hold now they will return to face-to-face fundraising.

Chelsea's Angels' tabletop sale takes place on September 25

Michelle said: "It's been a long time away even though we have been continuing our work providing happiness boxes to children with cancer, but to be back doing our events, we can't wait.

"It will be so lovely to be out and see people face to face to explain our work and meet new supporters as without these kind people there would be no charity.

"We've missed seeing everyone and hopefully we can get back to hosting events as we were back in 2019.

"It would have been Chelsea's 16th birthday this week and four weeks ago was her 12th 'angelversary'. She never gave up the fight against cancer and we vowed we wouldn't give up the fight against Covid impacting on our charity."

Chelsea Knighton

The charity will host its first event since the pandemic on Saturday, September 25 with a tabletop sale at the Tithe Barn in the centre of Wellingborough from 11am to 3pm.

On sale will be books, clothes and greetings cards as well as refreshments, cakes, a tombola and a raffle.

To replenish the charity's coffers the sale will clear space for the happiness boxes that contain crafts, books and toys for the children and some toiletries as well as a voucher for the family to use.

Michelle said: "We'd love to see everyone again at this event and see our friends who have missed our events so much. It's so important that everything must go. We need to start raising much-needed funds and help us gain storage space for our happiness boxes.

Michelle and Emma

"All items will be extremely cheap - a couple of pounds - so there will be some great bargains, we need everything to go."

Chelsea was only three when she died on August 9, 2009, and the youngster had one wish before she died - for her family to help other poorly children like her.

The charity raised £34,000 in 2019 but Covid stopped many events, but the family will not stop their quest to help those living with childhood cancer.

Last year mum Emma said: "Chelsea went through hell and back and she didn't give up. Neither will we. I feel that Chelsea's Angels is all I have got left of her. It gives me a purpose.

The tabletop sale takes place in the Tithe Barn

"We have come all this way and will not let Covid-19 destroy it."

Working with clients referred by CLIC Sargent, Team Chelsea support children and their families fulfilling their motto 'Creating smiles, making memories and offering support'.

To donate to Chelsea's Angels visit their Facebook page by clicking here.