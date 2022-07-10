Cheering Corby crowd welcomes Commonwealth baton to town

Cheerleaders, swimmers and a crowd of well-wishers have welcomed the Queen’s Baton Relay to Corby East Midlands International Pool this morning (Sunday, July 10).

The baton, on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was given a guard of honour by Corby Steel Spirit cheerleaders as swimmers Archie Evans and Rebecca Johnson carried the baton.

Both swimmers were nominated by their clubs for the honour of carrying the ceremonial baton.

Archie Evans of Corby Amateur Swimming Club (CASC), who lives in Cranford, carried the baton into the pool, onto a diving board.

He said: “The atmosphere was really good – there was a massive turnout . It was such an honour and it’s something I’ll remember all my life.”

The 18-year-old has just completed his A Levels at Latimer Arts College and was selected as batonbearer by his coaches and teammates for being an ‘inspirational character’.

Ambitious Archie hopes to compete at the next Commonwealth Games and is already regional swimming record holder.

Archie handed over the baton poolside to 13-year-old Rebecca Johnson of Kettering Amateur Swimming Club – she then paraded the baton to a set of starting blocks set up for the Northampton Swimming Club Summer Festival Long Course Open Meet.

She said: “It was thrilling, I just loved it. It’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’ve been practising for holding the baton at home by using pillows and I practised smiling too.”

A pupil at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, the Northampton girl was selected because of her commitment to swimming.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is on its last leg of its 29-day tour ahead of the Games in Birmingham that start on Thursday, July 28.

After being launched by Her Majesty the Queen at Windsor Castle on October 7, last year, the baton has visited 72 nations and territories starting it final journey through England at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 4.

It is the 16th Commonwealth baton relay – the first was in 1958.

In 2012, Corby hosted the Olympic torch on its was to the London Games.

