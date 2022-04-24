Cheap train tickets scheme welcomed by Corby railway group

Corby railway station

News of a Government push to get people back on to the nation’s railways has been welcomed by rail campaigners in Corby.

Last week it was announced by Secretary Of State For Transport Grant Shapps that discounts of up to 50 per cent for advance and off peak rail fares would be available for a month-long promotional period.

Members of Corby Rail Users’ Group said that the scheme was going down well with locals, with some one-way tickets to London available for just £7.25 when purchased with a railcard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the group said: "This offer is on for a month and I understand East Midlands Railway has only 90,000 tickets available. I would recommend anyone planning a trip in the coming weeks to book as soon as possible to avoid dissapointment.

"There is also a nationwide push by the government to get the country "Back On Track" after the pandemic.”

And there was more good news at Corby Railway Station recently when Colombia Rose took over running the station cafe just before the end of 2021.

Passengers are now enjoying a great range of freshly prepared refreshments after the cafe was left unoccupied for some time during the pandemic.