Charity shop in Wellingborough town centre to close as ‘difficult decision’ made to not renew the lease

A charity shop in Market Street has announced its departure from the town centre due to it no longer being profitable and will close its doors this weekend.

Due to ‘a combination of factors’, the British Heart Foundation has decided against renewing its lease in the town centre, and so on Saturday will leave the store it has occupied for 16 years.

The charity has more than 700 shops around the UK, and with the closure of the Wellingborough branch, the store in Kettering’s High Street will be the closest to residents in Wellingborough.

Elizabeth Oddy, regional manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “After 16 years of business in the area, the lease on our Market Street shop in Wellingborough is ending and will close on Saturday, January 25.

"It’s crucial to our life-saving work that all of our shops are profitable to allow us to help as many people as possible who are living with heart and circulatory disease.

"A combination of factors meant that sadly this wasn’t the case with our Wellingborough shop, and we took the difficult decision not to renew the lease.

“We would like to thank our wonderful staff, volunteers, customers and donors for all their amazing support over the years.”