Charity plea - help us Stroll for Serve and raise money
Stroll for Serve takes place at Irchester Country Park on Saturday, January 6, where the walkers will be doing a lap of the park to raise money for the charity.
Fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “It’s the perfect chance to walk off the festive excess and will be the first of a series of events we are planning for 2024.
“We know times are tough for many people but every pound helps – there are sponsorship forms in our offices in West Street, Rushden, and we have launched a Just Giving page too – if you can sponsor us, please do so.”
The Just Giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/strollforserveIf you would like to fundraise for Serve, contact Nick at [email protected]
For more about Serve, visit www.serve.org.uk