Staff and volunteers at the Rushden charity Serve are putting their best foot forward next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stroll for Serve takes place at Irchester Country Park on Saturday, January 6, where the walkers will be doing a lap of the park to raise money for the charity.

Fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “It’s the perfect chance to walk off the festive excess and will be the first of a series of events we are planning for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know times are tough for many people but every pound helps – there are sponsorship forms in our offices in West Street, Rushden, and we have launched a Just Giving page too – if you can sponsor us, please do so.”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The Just Giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/strollforserveIf you would like to fundraise for Serve, contact Nick at [email protected]