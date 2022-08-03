Charity match for Dylan's fund 10 years on from Kettering boy's death

Dylan Cecil

The family and friends of Dylan Cecil will take part in a charity football match this weekend almost 10 years on from the Kettering boy’s death.

Dylan was aged just four when he drowned after falling into the sea while playing on a jetty on holiday in Burnham-on-Sea on August 19, 2012.

After his death a memorial fund was set up to help under-privileged children and their families by providing respite holidays in the south west.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous football match fundraiser

And on Sunday (August 7) the home of Kettering Town FC, Latimer Park, will host the annual Sonics v Angry Birds football match to raise cash for the registered charity.

Dylan’s grandad John Cecil said: "It is a source of great comfort to the family that Dylan's name is kept alive through the fund.”

Despite desperate rescue attempts by his parents and the emergency services Dylan’s body was found four days later, half-a-mile away from where he fell.

After his death the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund was created by Burnham resident Ian Jefferies, who worked tirelessly for the Burnham Area Rescue Boat and searched for the Kettering boy.

The fund has worked with charities to help others spend time away which wouldn’t necessarily be possible for them. To date this year a family has spent a week in a caravan in Looe, Cornwall, and a further holiday is pending for later this year.

The trips are funded by the many events held in memory of Dylan, who would have been 14 this year. Last month a charity fun day was held at The Harlequin Pub in Stamford Road where more than £350 was raised.

This Sunday’s match kicks off at 2pm and all are welcome to attend for a donation on the gate to the fund.

With this month marking a decade since Dylan’s death, John added: "It’s still difficult and as soon as you have these events all of the memories come back.

"It’s hard to think about the image of what he would be like.”