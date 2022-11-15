A Northamptonshire charity has launched its yearly Christmas gift appeal to bring festive cheer to those in hospital.

Northamptonshire Health Charity aims to make sure every patient in county NHS hospitals - including Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals - receive a present on Christmas Day.

﻿The appeal began many years ago to support those patients, mostly elderly, who have nobody, which means no visitors and no gifts. The overwhelming support from the local community and businesses means the charity usually receives enough donations to give gifts to all inpatients. Typical items that are perfect for patients include toiletries, slippers and socks, dominoes, puzzle and colouring books, sweets and chocolates.

A collection of gifts for a pre-pandemic appeal in 2019.

Trish Ribano service manager at Welland Centre for Adult Mental Health in Kettering said: "We are so grateful for your support at Christmas. It makes our day when all the gifts arrive for us to give out as this can be a very lonely and difficult time for patients."

For infection control, the presents must be new, in their original packaging, and not gift wrapped. You can drop your donations into the charity office at Springfield near the main and A&E entrances to Northampton General Hospital, as well as at the volunteers desk at the south entrance. At Kettering General, you can leave them with the reception at the main entrance or call the charity office on 01536 491569.

There is also an Amazon Wish List set up where items will be delivered directly to the charity, or members of the public can make monetary donations on the charity’s website. The charity will use this money to buy gifts.