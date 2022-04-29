Charity is all smiles after support from Rushden dental practice

Staff at a Rushden dental surgery are all smiles after they reached their fundraising target to help a mental health charity.

Dr Priyesh Patel and his team at Brookfield Dental in Rushden decided to give back to the community and support Northamptonshire Mind.

To help those struggling with their mental health, the team chose to fundraise for Mind in Rushden, donating £10 for every review received from a patient – aiming to raise £1,000 by the end of 2021.

l-r Dr Priyesh Patel of Brookfield Dental in Rushden with Nick Tite (Northamptonshire Mind fundraising and communications lead)

Dr Patel said: “It has been a pleasure to be able to contribute to a charity which is so supportive and important to many residents of Rushden and the surrounding areas.

“The charity was chosen by our team members as we have all been affected in some way over the past couple of years - Mind has been a great support for many people.

“We would like to thank our patients for helping us reach this goal and hope the money raised will be able to help those in need of their services.”

Northamptonshire Mind fundraising and communications lead Nick Tite said: “A huge thanks to the staff at Brookfield Dental and all its patients for an amazing and very generous initiative to help raise money for Mind.

“This type of community support is vital and helps us to continue to provide life-changing support for our communities.”