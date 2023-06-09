News you can trust since 1897
Charity football match to be held in memory of Kettering's Kelsey Walsh

It’s taking place this weekend
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

A charity match will be held this weekend in memory of a gifted Kettering footballer.

Kelsey Walsh, 23, lost his life after a collision on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in January and his devastated family wanted to continue his legacy of helping others.

Personal trainer Kelsey, who had played for Kettering Town FC at youth level, was building his successful business KW Training and Nutrition and his family have now created the KW Foundation.

Kelsey Walsh
Kelsey Walsh
On Sunday (June 11) they'll be holding their first event with a match featuring some of Kelsey's old team-mates against some of his old rivals.

Kelsey's sister Porcha said: "The family have been blown away with the support from everyone and have lots in the future that they plan to do.

"We want to thank everyone for believing in us and we want everyone to remember that this is all for our boy."

The match kicks off at 1pm at the Ise Lodge top field and will continue at the Ise Lodge Community Centre after the game.

Kelsey's family have set up the KW Foundation
Kelsey's family have set up the KW Foundation

There will be an ice cream van, burgers and hotdogs and a raffle with amazing prizes such as weekends away and driving experiences. There will also be an auction with items including a signed Everton goalkeeper's shirt. Porcha said the KW Foundation wanted to thank the community for their donations.

So far £13,360 has been raised in Kelsey's memory and some of the cash has already been used to sponsor the new football kit of the Ise Lodge Kestrels.

The family have also donated bike helmets and safety wear to Kettering Park Infant Academy so reception pupils can make use of their bikes.

They have also donated two football goals to Wren Spinney School so pupils can stay active.

Kelsey in his Ise Lodge youth days
Kelsey in his Ise Lodge youth days

Now they're preparing for their first charity event after being approached by Kelsey's old football coach Terry Hawthorn, who managed him for just over a decade, about hosting the match.

It's hoped it will become an annual event to help raise money for the KW Foundation.

Porcha added: "The family would like to invite everyone that has supported the foundation in purchasing any KW merchandise to join us in wearing it this Sunday.

"It would mean a lot to see so many people wearing them."

