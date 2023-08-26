A charity football match at Wellingborough’s Old Grammarians sports ground will take place on September 2 in support of Angelman UK and Cransley's Hospice, in honour of a local girl with Angelman’s Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects one child in around 20,000.

With a 2pm kick-off, the day will see Old Grammarians and Finedon Volta’s coaches and parents take on Northants Fundamental Football Club’s coaches and parents in an event organised by Chris Mills of the Old Grammarians Spitfires to raise awareness for the condition.

Agna Bakrania’s daughter, Nyra, was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome at the age of two, and experiences obstacles associated with the condition including being non-verbal, having high levels of anxiety, and experiencing severe sleep deprivation.

A charity match will take place on September 2 in support of Angelman's Syndrome, a condition that Nyra (inset) has faced since the age of 2

She said: “It really is a great showing of local football clubs coming together to raise awareness and show their support.

"The community spirit is touching and heartwarming.

"My daughter has always felt welcome and comfortable with the whole team and their families.

“Our football family will her on, accept her and cheer her on with as much gusto as possible."

Agna insists that ‘she can light up any room she walks into.’

She added: "Every milestone is a huge accomplishment to us and we cherish her achievements.

"Each day brings a new challenge as we learn to deal with this as a family, while ensuring our other children's live as normal a life as possible.

"At the same time, the smallest development she makes gives us the hope we need to go on and keep fighting the bad days together, and with the wonderful support network we have around us.”

A fully licensed bar and refreshments will be made available on the day of the charity match.

As well as Angelman UK, the game will also be in support of Cransley Hospice, the Kettering-based charity dedicated to providing care for patients with a life-limiting illness.