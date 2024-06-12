Charity football day to be held this weekend in memory of Kettering's Kelsey Walsh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved Kettering man who died in a crash will hold its second charity football day this weekend.

The family of Kelsey Walsh, 23, want to continue his legacy of helping others through the KW Foundation, which was created after his death in January last year.

The personal trainer had grown up playing for Ise Lodge football teams and represented Kettering Town FC at youth level, so his family are hosting a charity football match on Saturday (June 15). Kick-off is at 2pm at the Ise Lodge top field and events will continue in the Ise Lodge community centre afterwards with a raffle.

There will be children’s face painting on offer, food and drink will be available and there will be a children’s penalty shoot out at half-time with Kettering Town FC ‘keeper Dan Jezeph.

There will be a part road closure on Deeble Road on Saturday so it’s best for people to arrive from the Warkton Lane end.

A KW Foundation spokesperson said: “Kelsey was an extremely passionate personal trainer. He trained so many people, changed people’s lives for the better and in some ways saved lives mentally and physically through his sessions with his clients.

"He helped them become healthier and fitter and set their mindset so they could achieve anything they put their mind to.

"Helping the young and older generation with their mobility and nutrition, his clients were seeing results and this made Kelsey hungrier to help others...and we will continue this.

“We’re working with the community where possible. Please look us up on our socials @kwfoundation2023 to find out a little more about us and where we’re starting to help.”

A new fitness opportunity is also starting next Thursday (June 20) after the foundation was approached by one of Kelsey’s good friends Jude, who is also a personal trainer.

They’ll be hosting weekly outdoor classes for women and children which will be free to try and help people in the cost of living crisis.

Jude said: “Starting on June 20 at 7pm myself, Ella, Char and the KW Foundation will be hosting free outdoor classes for any females and children in the Northamptonshire area. These classes will then run weekly every Thursday.

"With the current cost of living crisis affecting everyone we wanted to find a way to give back to the community free of charge so we thought what better way to do it than with fitness classes, not only helping people with their physical health but their mental health aswell.

"These classes will be held at the Ise Lodge Community Centre football fields in St Vincent’s Avenue.