Charity Bhangra class in memory of Kettering's Miriam to raise awareness for Cardiac Risk in the Young

A teenage girl is the inspiration behind a charity Bhangra class raising awareness for Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miriam Lee died after an unexplained cardiac arrest aged just 17 in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results.

She attended Bishop Stopford School before moving to Brooke Weston Academy in Corby to study her A-Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had hoped to go on to study French and linguistics at the University of Kent.

The charity Bhangra class is taking place in honour of Miriam Lee (right)

Following her death, Miriam’s mum Nicola started raising money for charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)and went on to launch the Miriam Lee Memorial Fund to help provide electrocardiogram (ECG) screenings for young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

Miriam’s story has now inspired Kettering Bhangra Classes (KBC) to hold a special charity class next week.

A spokesman for KBC said: "We are hosting a special charity event in memory of Miriam, a much loved local girl who tragically passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To honour her memory and raise awareness around the importance of heart health in young people, we are holding a charity Bhangra class on Tuesday, July 2 at Kettering Science Academy in partnership with the national charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

"This issue is close to many hearts, as cardiac arrest can affect anyone – regardless of age or fitness level.

"Through this event, we hope not only to raise vital funds for CRY, but also to educate and encourage young people and families to learn more about cardiac screening and prevention.”

CRY estimates that at least 12 people aged between 14 and 35 suffer sudden cardiac death every week in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam’s mum Nicola will be attending the charity session and representing CRY.

Kettering’s deputy mayor Cllr Gemma Harvey and Andrew Machaeson, public health practitioner for adult health improvement at North Northamptonshire Council, will also be attending the event.

The charity Bhangra class is taking place from 6.45pm to 8pm on July 2 at Kettering Science Academy in Deeble Road, Kettering.

The KBC spokesman added: “KBC believes strongly in using community events to raise awareness of important causes.

"By bringing people together through dance and culture, we aim to strengthen community bonds while supporting charities that save lives and make a meaningful difference.”