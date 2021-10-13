Change of locomotive for north Northamptonshire steam run this weekend

LMS Jubilee class 45596 Bahamas. Photo courtesy of Thomas Woolley

It's all change for a north Northamptonshire steam run this weekend after a decision to swap iconic locomotives.

A train hauled by the iconic Duchess of Sutherland was due to stop at Kettering station on its journey from London to York on Saturday (October 16).

But the trip, put on by The Railway Touring Company, will now see the train hauled by Jubilee Class 5596 Bahamas.

It will leave Bedford at about 8.48am and pass through Wellingborough before arriving in Kettering to pick up passengers.

After leaving the town's station at about 9.47am it will pass through Corby's station before climbing to the famous Harringworth Viaduct, the longest masonry viaduct in Britain, heading on its journey north.

The train will return diesel hauled later that evening.

Bahamas, named after the West Indian country, was built in 1934 but was withdrawn from the line in 1966.

It was saved from the scrapheap after a preservation society raised the money to buy it from British Rail.

After returning to the line and then being withdraw again it spent many years both in storage and on public display.

The locomotive returned to the mainline in 2019 after another overhaul project, which began in 2013.

On Saturday Kettering Civic Society will also be opening their community room, Time Travellers, at Kettering's station from 9am to 10am.