Change in car parking charge at North Northamptonshire Council country parks

Car parking charges at North Northamptonshire Council country parks are changing from tomorrow (Wednesday).

North Northants Council (NNC) is implementing a flat fee of £3.50 for up to 12 hours from tomorrow (May 29).

This will apply to parking charges at Barnwell, Fermyn Woods, Irchester and Sywell country parks.

Previously it was £3.20 for up to four hours, £5.20 for up to eight hours and £7.20 for up to 12 hours.

Irchester Country Park

However, the upcoming tariff change will not impact East Carlton, which will remain free of charge.

A spokesman for North Northants Council told the Northants Telegraph: “Parking income generated in country parks is used to fund the maintenance and provision of the parks themselves including general maintenance, habitat management and park staff.

"Parking charges in country parks are being rationalised by removing the banded charges and increasing the basic charge from £3.20 to a flat fee of £3.50.

"This is to accommodate the increased cost of providing the parks resulting from inflationary pressures but also to simplify the charges and reduce delays at the machines caused by visitors having to select from multiple tariffs and to use an easy coinage as a significant proportion of visitors still use cash at the machines.”

Overnight parking is not permitted at the country parks.

Annual parking passes are available, either for all four parks or for one named park.