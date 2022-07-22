Chance to tell council what YOU think about HMOs

HMOs have been an issue across a number of communities in North Northamptonshire

A public consultation has been launched to ensure the views of North Northamptonshire residents are taken into account during a review of HMOs in our area.

The online consultation will ask people for specific issues that have affected them centered around houses in multiple occupation.

This led to the announcement of a council plan to scrutinise the level of HMOs in six key areas – Kingswood and Hazel Leys, Corby West, Clover Hill and Northall in Kettering, Finedon, and Croyland and Swanspool in Wellingborough.

In June, Cllr Zoe McGhee (Kingswood, Labour) proposed a motion to the full council meeting asking for NNC to recognise the density of HMOs in certain areas and calling on officers and stakeholders to push for higher standards.

The motion added: “We wish to work in partnership with landlords, tenants, the Council and other stakeholders to utilise the whole suite of regulation and planning requirements, which could include Article 4 regulation in some circumstances, to ensure strong governance of HMOs for the benefit of all those living in such dwellings.”

Now a two-month public consultation will look in more detail at the problem in specific communities.

Questions allow residents to raise concerns over parking, the appearance and condition of nearby HMOs, crime, and overcrowding. They will also be asked if they are satisfied with how the authorities have dealt with formal complaints they have previously made.

They can also pinpoint specific properties where they have had issues.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s Executive Member for Growth and Regeneration said: “Creating a clearer picture of where HMOs are in our area and understanding the demand and any issues, they may create helps us enormously in planning services.

“I would encourage as many as people as possible to take part in the survey. I look forward to seeing the results.”