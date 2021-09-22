Chance to see first homes at new Rushden development

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Sanders Fields, where Davidsons Homes will shortly be unveiling a new five-bedroom showhome

A five-bedroom showhome is set to open later this month at a new development in Rushden.

Davidsons Homes will be unveiling The Newstead showhome at Sanders Fields, off Northampton Road, on Saturday (September 25).

The developer is building a total of 80 homes at Sanders Fields, comprising a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, including a selection of bungalows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Tyler, sales director at Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “The launch of the showhome will be the first chance for house-hunters to get a close-up look at one of the most luxurious house types we have on offer at Sanders Fields.

“We have witnessed high levels of interest in these homes ever since work first began last October, so we are anticipating more of the same once we have unveiled the showhome.

“With excellent commuter links and a wide range of new shops and restaurants within Rushden Lakes, Rushden is becoming an increasingly popular place to live among buyers in Northamptonshire.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective purchasers to the new showhome later this month and giving them an invaluable insight into the spacious layout and exceptional finish of these properties.”

Interested house-hunters can book for an appointment to visit the showhome from Saturday.

A mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses are currently available to purchase at the development, with prices starting from £284,995.