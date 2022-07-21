Chance to meet Corby author Paula Boulton at Steel Kids book signing

Paula Boulton will be hosting an event at Corby Library this weekend

You can find out the story behind new book by Corby author Paula Boulton at an event at Corby library this week.

‘Steel Kids – Shouting for 20 Years’ is the sequel to Paula’s book Women of Steel – which focused on Corby women’s contribution to the town – and tells the full story of how a theatre-based holiday club became a two-decade scheme that helped hundreds of kids develop a love of theatre, drama and dance.

The Shout theatre group was started by Paula in the old Festival Hall in 1998 and ran in various venues until 2008. The group managed to put on 108 shows in its 20-year run, keeping thousands of young idle hands busy and sparking creative minds among Corby’s youth during years where there were major issues with deprivation.

During lockdown Paula made a Heritage Lottery-funded documentary film about the group which was given a special screening earlier this year. She has also now released a book which features the complete works from the group as well as details of how Shout became such a success.

Paula is also hoping the three unknown people featured on the front of the book will come along to Saturday’s signing at Corby library.