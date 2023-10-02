Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voting has now opened for this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards – and it’s time for you to have your say.

The Spirit of Corby awards are a celebration of the people of Corby who go above and beyond to inspire and help their community and town.

They are a chance for people in Corby to honour the unsung heroes of the community.

Voting opens today (October 2)

This year Corby Town Council has received nominations in 13 categories which are: Animal Champion, Club Spirit, Community Spirit, Community Garden, Creative Spirit, Educational Spirit, Environmental Spirit, Health and Wellbeing Award, Public Sector Award, Small Service Business Award, Volunteer Award, Young Spirit and Youth Organisation.

Voting is now open online until the deadline closes on Friday, October 20, at 11.45am.

To vote, fill in this form.

Alternatively, votes can be cast in person by paper form, for which the voting station can be found at the Corby Library in the Cube during its opening hours - but the town council encourages online votes if people are able to do so.

The sponsors

Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab), said: “A big well done to all that have made it to this stage and we thank the people of the town for nominating so many people in many different categories. The awards are special because they are nominated and voted on by the public.

“These awards are unique to Corby and the town council are delighted to be able to host these awards for the second year running.

“A special thank you also goes out to our sponsors. It is great to be working in partnership with so many community minded local businesses.”

Following the voting stage, the Spirit of Corby Awards ceremony will be held in November.

The award sponsors this year are: Ace Furniture, BED Electrical, Booth Garden Studios, Focussed Publications, Henderson Connellan, Kumon Centre, MPB Construction, MR Industries, Rockingham Cars, Sanderson Transport, Tata, Tayto and Technifast.