Chance for you to have your say as voting opens for Spirit of Corby Awards

Voting for the Spirit of Corby awards opened yesterday (Wednesday) and will remain open until October 5.

The Spirit of Corby awards are a celebration of the people of Corby who go above and beyond to inspire and help their community and town.

The awards have been brought back by Corby Town Council, having been previously run by Corby Borough Council.

Voting is open until October 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 10 categories to vote in. These are:

Community Spirit Award

An award for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community.

Environmental Spirit Award

An award for an individual or group who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour such as recycling or energy saving.

Creative Spirit Award

An award for an individual or group who has shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby including music, theatre, art, dance, and literature, or who has shown general creativity through arts and crafts.

Club Spirit Award

An award for an individual or a group who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups.

Educational Spirit Award

An award for an individual or a group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen field, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

Young Spirit of Corby Award

Presented to a young Corby resident (under 25) who has contributed to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education, and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real 'Spirit of Corby'.

Health and Wellbeing

An award for an individual, a team or entire organisation whose staff have had a positive impact in the health sector. Awarded to the person or group who have made a real difference to a patient in their care and recognized for delivering health and high-quality care.

Youth Organisation Award

Awarded to a group/club who are making a real difference to the lives of young people in Corby, through their ability to make all children feel included and giving them a sense of belonging. Supporting them in different ways from their health and wellbeing to providing a positive role model.

Animal Champion of the year

To celebrate the work of an individual or organisation who have shown outstanding service and devoted their time to animals. Given to someone or a group who have played a key role in the welfare of animals or has a heroic animal related rescue story.

Public Sector Worker Award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond to help or support either their colleagues or the public through their professional work.

The winners are now to be chosen by members of the public who may cast their votes online until October 5.

The overall winners will then be announced at an awards ceremony which will take place at The Holiday Inn, November 18.

You may only vote once but you can vote in each of the categories listed on the form.