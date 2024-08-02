Cereal offenders' cannabis grow found in fields next to Weetabix factory in Burton Latimer

Cheeky criminals looking for a safe place to ‘grow their own’ have been caught trying to hide their cannabis plants next to Burton Latimer’s famous Weetabix factory.

Ten potted cannabis plants were discovered yesterday in the middle of fields between Polwell Lane, the A14 and Weetabix’s Station Road HQ in Burton Latimer.

Plants found by officers were seized by members of Northamptonshire Police’s local neighbourhood policing team.

A spokeswoman for Weetabix said: “During the completion of a wildlife survey on land owned by Weetabix in Barton Seagrave yesterday, a small plot of cannabis plants was discovered.

Cannabis plants were found in pots in the middle of a filed close to the Weetabix factory/Google/National World

"We notified Northamptonshire Police immediately, and within three hours of discovery, the plants were removed. We are collaborating with police on their ongoing investigation to determine how this unauthorised cultivation occurred.”

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We were called shortly before 12.10pm yesterday (Thursday, August 1), after 10 cannabis plants were found in a field in Powell Lane, Barton Seagrave.

“The plants were seized by the neighbourhood policing team.

“Anyone with information about who may have left the plants in the field are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000456585 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”