Cereal-inspired dessert range launched by Wellingborough shop already creating a 'buzz' with customers
Adam's Desserts in Midland Road recently launched a new range of cereal-inspired desserts, combining popular breakfast cereals with warm, made-to-order waffles, cookie doughs and creamy milkshakes.
The new collection blends nostalgic flavours with a fresh, creative twist - and it's already generating a buzz with customers.
The menu features around 10 different desserts, built around well-known favourites like Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut, Frosties, Krave, Weetos and Golden Nuggets.
From cereal-infused milkshakes to warm desserts piled with cereal toppings, each item is designed to be bold, fun and familiar but with a twist.
Esah Rehman from Adam's Desserts said: "At Adam's Desserts, we're always looking for fun, creative and innovative ways to surprise our customers.
"Cereal desserts had been on our radar for a while - we wanted to tap into that sense of nostalgia and pair it with bold, unexpected flavours.
"The response so far has been fantastic and we're excited about the potential to grow this range even further.”
Customers can try the full cereal range by visiting in-store, ordering for collection or via delivery through Uber Eats and Deliveroo.