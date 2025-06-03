Celebrations in Wellingborough to 'honour the incredible contributions of the Windrush Generation' this month

Celebrations will take place in Wellingborough on June 22 to mark Windrush Day, commemorating Caribbean migrants and their contributions to the UK.

77 years ago, people from the Caribbean made the trip to London aboard the SS Empire Windrush after the British Nationality Act allowed people from other colonised countries to live and work in Britain, and their contributions towards rebuilding Britain after the Second World War are something that continues to be recognised and praised by communities all over the country.

June 22 has since become a national day to honour the 1,027 people who made the journey.

Wellingborough will be marking the occasion with live music, flag raising, afternoon tea and more.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Join us for the a series of events to celebrate Windrush Day, a vibrant celebration of culture, community and heritage.

"Taking place in Wellingborough, these events honour the incredible contributions of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

"Come together to celebrate diversity, share stories and embrace the rich cultural tapestry that makes our community so special. Don’t miss this joyous occasion—everyone is welcome.”

On June 22 there will be live Caribbean music from Revellers Steel Band and DJ Diamond Black at 2pm in Market Street, Wellingborough, before a flag raising at 3pm. A family celebration at Tithe Barn from 4pm will include games, Caribbean food, music, face painting and a carnival workshop.

Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA) will be hosting a range of activities in the lead-up to the day, including a talk given by Patrick Vernon OBE on Friday, June 13 from 7pm.

Patrick Vernon OBE started a petition to give Windrush generation citizens amnesty, and force the government to apologise to them following the 2018 Windrush scandal, and will be at the centre in Rock Street, which will conclude with music and refreshments.

There will be Caribbean afternoon tea on June 17 from 2pm until 5pm, and on June 18 there will be a JamJam drumming session at WACA from 7pm until 9pm.

Swansgate Shopping Centre will also mark the occasion with an art exhibition and ‘heritage art trail’ from 10am until 4pm on June 21 and June 28. All activities in Wellingborough are free to attend.

More information about the Windrush celebrations in Wellingborough can be found here.