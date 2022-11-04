Celebrations for Corby's Studfall Junior Academy after securing another good Ofsted inspection

Studfall Junior Academy has had a good Ofsted inspection

Pupils and staff at Studfall Junior Academy are celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection found the school continues to be good.

The academy, which is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, was praised by Ofsted as a ‘flourishing school’ with a ‘family feel’, which also has ‘very high expectations of pupils.’

Within the Ofsted report, the academy was commended for its learning environment, with the inspector stating: “Pupils want to achieve.

"They have positive attitudes towards their work and towards each other.”

The curriculum was also applauded, with the report stating: “Leaders have developed a strong curriculum in most subjects.

"They ensure that pupils build their knowledge and skills gradually over time.”

Leaders were also complimented for their emphasis on reading and mathematics, with inspectors noting leaders have a sharp focus on reading from the moment pupils join the school and that there is a strong culture of reading and books are valued.

In mathematics, pupils were found to love the subject and ‘explain their learning well using mathematical vocabulary.’

Studfall Junior Academy’s inclusivity of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was also highlighted, with the report saying: “Teachers provide strong support and ensure that resources are suited to these pupils’ needs.

"They regularly check how successfully pupils with SEND access the curriculum.”

Inspectors felt that the academy has a strong culture of safeguarding, with safeguarding measures deemed effective, and they said pupils’ behaviour is exemplary and that they are polite and respectful.

Inspectors also noted the academy’s efforts to enhance pupils’ personal development are of a high quality and include helping pupils to be resilient and develop strength of character.

The report said parents and carers are highly valued and feel well informed about their child’s learning, with one parent commenting that ‘this is an amazing school, which goes above and beyond to help both the pupils and parents. I can’t fault it.’

It also said trustees and representatives of Greenwood Academies Trust are effectively fulfilling their statutory responsibilities and have very positive relationships with staff at the academy.

Louise McGeachie, principal of Studfall Junior Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our recent Ofsted inspection.

"It is wonderful to continue being recognised as a good school and be rewarded for the fantastic work our team does to support both our pupils’ academic progress and personal development.

“Thank you to all those involved, including our amazing pupils, families, staff and colleagues at the trust who have made this possible.

"We look forward to continuing to work with you all to ensure we provide the best possible education and start in life for our young people.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “I am very proud of the team at Studfall Junior Academy, especially the principal, Louise, who ensures the academy continues to go from strength to strength.

