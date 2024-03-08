Celebrating the inspirational women of Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden on International Women's Day 2024

4 . Inspirational: Emily Fedorowycz

Emily Fedorowycz is Kettering’s first ever Green mayor and at the start of her mayoral term, she said she couldn't wait to spend the year championing the town she loves. Cllr Fedorowycz, who represents the All Saints ward on Kettering Town Council, is the first Green Party councillor to hold the position, is the first with Ukrainian heritage and at the age of just 29 is believed to be the youngest female mayor in the town’s history. Emily was also one of the organisers behind a rally last year to highlight women's safety which marched through Kettering as part of the reclaim the streets movement. Speaking at the time, Emily said: "Thank you to every single one of you who has come out today to stand up to violence against women. Today we march for the loss of two Kettering women, taken before their time. Because we will not let them become a statistic or a forgotten headline. We are here to ensure this doesn’t happen again." Photo: Contributed